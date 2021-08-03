Chambers, unions to discuss workplace vaccination

In this file photo, members of the manufacturing sector wait in line to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Divali Nagar Site in Chaguanas. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE heads of three business chambers have agreed to meet with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Federation of Independent Trade Union and NGOs and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) to discuss workplace covid19 vaccination policies.

Last Wednesday, the unions wrote to AMCHAM CEO Nirad Tewarie, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria and TT Manufacturers Association CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen requesting an urgent meeting.

They said, "This is a matter of extreme importance which is best addressed through the process of meaningful dialogue.

"As key social partners in the world of work, the voice of employers and workers representatives should be heard clearly in the context of providing the framework for a national consensus."

They asked for the meeting to take place within a week.

On Friday, officials from the chambers told Newsday they were "considering" the idea of a meeting.

It has now been decided the groups will meet at 4 pm on Tuesday in Valsayn.

NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette told Newsday, "The fact that they agreed demonstrates there is a commitment by the employers and the trade unions to find a mutually agreeable solution for the issues."