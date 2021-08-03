Barrackpore painter on sex charges against Venezuelan woman

A Barrackpore painter has been charged with four offences, including kidnapping and grievous sexual assault, against a 42-year-old Venezuelan woman.

On Wednesday, the accused, 28, from Wright Trace, off Cumuto Road North, is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate.

Cpl Suliman of the Barrackpore police station charged him with serious indecency, indecent assault, kidnapping and grievous sexual assault.

The charges stemmed from an incident on April 26, when the woman got into a car she believed to be a taxi at Realize Road, Barrackpore.

She asked the driver to take her to the town area in Princes Town, but he took to a lonely road off Gopaul Bypass Road in Craignish Village. The police report said he forced her to do several acts and assaulted her.

The driver then dropped her off in front of the Princes Town fire station.

After months of investigations, police arrested him on Thursday at his home.

The victim identified him.

Police said in May last year, he faced a Princes Town magistrate charged with sexual offences against another Venezuelan woman. It is alleged he committed the acts at St Mary’s Village in Moruga.

The magistrate granted him bail and the matter is pending.