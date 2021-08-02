Why are there slow food sales?

THE EDITOR: That the expected rush of hungry Trinis eager to get their hands on store-bought food did not materialise, when the local food sector reopened, may have shocked many.

It's been over a week since the food sector was reopened and many vendors complain of low customer turn-out. I'm sorry for them but I see this as a plus since the pandemic is still around.

But why the slow sales? Well, for one, many people have suffered salary reductions and as such have to watch how they spend their money. And they are the lucky ones still in a job – many are unemployed.

Also, retail business inside the malls are still closed save for the supermarket, the pharmacy and now the food stores. If there is no incentive to go to the mall, people won't go. No people mean no sale for food vendors.

Another reason is the high price of popular fast foods which surely is a turn-off for many.

I really hope retail businesses will be allowed to reopen soon as the owners and their workers have taken a real financial hit these past 16 months and are in need of the country's support by way of sales. Some businessmen couldn't wait and have thrown in the towel, others who remain closed, are barely hanging in there.

Saving lives and maintaining livelihood is critical. The food industry, cognisant of slow sales, may have to reinvent itself in keeping up with the "new normal" of tighter wallets. It will have to make its products more affordable for the masses.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan