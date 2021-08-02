V'zuelans held breaking curfew near Queens Park Savannah

CHARGED: This composite photo shows from left, Melissa Lee Rosillo Alzola, Patricia Velentina Bonalde Diaz, Teomagdis Carolina Olivero and Jesus David Brito Diaz, all Venezuelan nationals, who were arrested and charged for breaking the curfew. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

FOUR Venezuelan nationals are in police custody after they were found by police out in public while the curfew was in effect early on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) received a report of people being seen loitering at the Queen's Park Savannah at around 1.10 am.

Police went to the area where they found Patricia Velentina Bonalde Diaz, 24, Teomagdis Carolina Olivero, 32, Melissa Lee Rosillo Alzola, 25, and Jesus David Brito Diaz, 28, near the US Embassy.

They were arrested and taken to the St Clair Police Station where they were charged with breach of the curfew by acting Cpl Pierre. They are due to appear before a virtual magistrate in Port of Spain on Tuesday.