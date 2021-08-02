TTFA: No disciplinary action needed over Griffith III, Jack feud

Gary Griffith III (right) trained with the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National team at the Auto Boldon stadium in couva on Tuesday evening. - Marvin Hamilton

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Normalisation Committee has decided that no disciplinary action will be necessary, over an alleged incident involving uncapped TT striker Gary Griffith III and then-goalkeeper coach Kelvin Jack, which took place at the team's camp in Nassau, Bahamas on June 5.

The normalisation committee, which conducts the affairs of the TTFA, said in a media release on Monday, "Reports were received one month ago from each party and the team manager (Adrian Romain). Upon review, the Normalisation Committee has decided that no disciplinary action is necessary. The matter is now closed."

Later on June 5, TT drew 0-0 with the hosts Bahamas, at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, a result which saw them eliminated from contention for a spot in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifiers.