TT judoka Wood still hungry despite Olympic exit

Gabriella Wood -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago judoka Gabriella Wood is not dwelling on her round of 32 defeat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she has already started to anticipate the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Wood lost in 53 seconds to Maryna Slutskaya of Belarus in her opening match, on Thursday night (TT time). Slutskaya is a two-time European Championship gold medallist.

On Instagram, Wood said, “Not the outcome I was hoping for at my opening round of the Olympic Games, but the experience gained from being able to fight at this level only cements my desire to do it again. I’m proud to have been able to represent the red, white and black at the greatest sporting stage in the world.”

She appreciates everyone who backed her during the Olympics.

“I would like (to) thank everybody for all their kind messages and support. It really means a lot to me.”

Wood said she will take a break from judo before resuming training in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

“I’m going to take some time now to rest and spend time with my family and friends before we go full speed ahead to Birmingham 2022. The journey doesn’t end here it’s only just begun.”