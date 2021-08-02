St Helena residents: We get scared every time it rains

A resident is trapped in his home by floodwaters on Friday after heavy rainfall the night before. He and other residents spent their Emancipation Day weekend cleaning up in the aftermath of the floods. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Residents of central Trinidad, who live near the Caroni River, said they are always concerned when there is rainfall.

Heavy rainfall early Thursday morning left many residents with flooded property to clean on the long holiday. They said, however, last week’s flooding was not nearly as bad as past years.

“Every time the rain falls, it scares us,” said St Helena resident Sumintra Ramkissoon. She said she pays close attention to Met Office updates because of the family’s experience in 2018.

Heavy rainfall during the 2018 rainy season caused severe flooding and property damage in several areas across Trinidad and Tobago, affecting those near the Caroni River especially.

“You have to trust God still (but) in 2018 we lost everything.” She said although she was grateful for the government’s $1,500 assistance grant, it was not enough to replace the furniture and appliances that the family lost.

She said she was grateful last week’s floodwaters did not breach the riverbank behind her home enough to come into the house.

She said floodwaters decreased by the following day but cleaning up was “hectic.”

Ramkissoon said both the councillor and MP for the area visited with residents following the flood.

“That was very nice of them.”

Another resident, who requested anonymity, also said last week’s flood waters were not as high as previous years. “It was a very small flood,” he said.

“We did not have much assistance form the corporation (in terms of clean-up). Everyone had to fix it on their own.” He said the MP and Councillor did visit with residents and offered help for those affected through their offices.

“We always have to be on the lookout (for) the volume of water we saw on Thursday,” he said, adding that residents pay attention when they notice heavy rainfall in a short space of time.

“The Caroni is the main river. Flooding depends on the river. Water from (everywhere) comes this way.

“Once there is heavy rainfall, we have to be very concerned. (Residents) are scared ever since the 2018 flood. That was the worst we have ever seen.”