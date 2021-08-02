Richards, Greaux begin Olympic men's 200m quest

Jereem Richards -

TT sprinters Jereem Richards and Kyle Greaux begin their Olympic men’s 200m qualification campaign on Monday.

The start lists for the seven-heat event are yet to be finalised but the first heats sprints off from 10.05pm (TT time).

Ricgards and Greux are the only men's sprinters in TT’s Olympic delegation since no athlete was able to make the revised Olympic standard for the men’s 100m – 10.05 seconds.

Richards was also selected to the men’s 4x400m relay team.

Prior to the 200m heats, TT will be represented in the men’s 400m semi-finals by Deon Lendore, Machel Cedenio and Dwight St Hillaire from 7:05am.

Additionally, Olympic debutant Tyra Gittens continues her impressive run of form when she lines up in the women’s long jump finals from 9:50pm.