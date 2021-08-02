Public Utilities Minister Gonzales wants end to truck-borne water

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he lives for the day when citizens would not have to depend on truck-borne water supplies to survive.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of water and lighting projects in Tobago on Friday, Gonzales said the Hillsborough Dam, on the island’s east side, was one of his ministry’s priority projects. He said he was heartened the project, which started last year, finally got off the ground.

“Because at the end of the day, my concern is that while the water situation in Tobago has been stabilised to some extent, my concern is that in the dry season, where normally we get a shortfall in the production level, there are some areas around the island that have to depend on a truck-borne water supply,” he said.

“As a minister, I can tell you that I will not rest until I see the end of this era, where residents, our citizens, have to depend on a truck-borne water supply.”

Gonzales said he needs to get a firm understanding of what the deficit is, especially during the dry season.

“I suspect it is in the region of eight to ten million gallons of water per day.”

He said if this is the case, the ministry will have to identify additional water sources and get projects to make up that additional deficit so that in the dry season, when many people visit Tobago, they would not have to depend on truck-borne water supplies for their survival.

“I think it is quite an embarrassment where you are talking about promoting tourism and so many of our business institutions have to depend on truck-borne water supply during the dry season.”

The minister, who was accompanied by Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe and THA Secretary for Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities Clarence Jacob, also paid a courtesy call on Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis.

He said Dennis discussed several WASA-related issues in relation to the relocation of residents affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

Gonzales said his visit was aimed at improving the level of service on the island “so that when we go back to some level of normalcy, that the people of Tobago will see an improvement in the public utilities sector, especially in the area of water and electricity.”