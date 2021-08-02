Portious Warren grateful for support, looks to Paris 2024

Portious Warren, of Trinidad and Tobago, placed 11th in the final of the Olympic women's shot put, Sunday, in Tokyo. - AP

National shot putter Portious Warren has already set her sights on the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

This comes after the 25 year old placed a credible 11th during her debut performance at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

In the women’s final, Warren launched the iron sphere a distance of 18.32 metres on her third attempt. Her two prior attempts saw her attain a distance of 18.01m on both occasions.

Winning gold was People’s Republic of China’s Lijiao Gong, who threw a mammoth, personal best distance of 20.58m. American Raven Saunders earned silver with her 19.79m effort while veteran New Zealander Valerie Adams captured bronze with 19.62m.

After her historic performance on the big stage in Japan, Warren acknowledged those who guided and supporter her.

She posted to Facebook, “I just want to take this moment to say thanks to everyone who have genuinely supported me on this journey. And I ask that you continue to, because this isn’t the end.

“And know that your support goes a long way and adds fuel to my fire. Paris 2024 I’m coming, but I got a few stops to make before then. So join me on my journey because it’s going to be a great one.”

Prior to her 11th place finish in the final, Warren achieved a personal best distance of 18.75m in the qualifying rounds to confirm a spot in the final.

Warren's appearance at the games made it five straight Olympics in which TT had a representative in the women's shot put. TT veteran and double Commonwealth Games medallist Cleopatra Borel, 42, competed at the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.