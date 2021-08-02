NIB to reopen offices on Wednesday

In this file photo, a man is seen leaving the National Insurance Board, South Reginal office on Harris Promenade, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) will reopen all its offices on Wednesday.

The NIB in a press release said its offices will be open between 8 am and 1 pm.The locations include on Luis Street in San Fernando, Rio Claro, Chaguanas, Arima, Tunapuna, Princes Town, Couva, Barataria, Sangre Grande, Pt Fortin, Siparia and, Tobago.

The NIB said in order to make contribution payments, customers are advised to use the online option by logging into www.nibtt.net in the section: Pay by Cash - over the counter or Pay By check - using mailboxes on the site.

"Filing of claims will be by appointment. Funeral grant claims and applications for welfare burial grants will continue to be a walk-in service," the statement said.

Also, all other services are temporarily suspended.

"Customers are encouraged to visit the NIBTT website at www.nibtt.net or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net or call 625-4NIS (4647)."

NIBTT will guarantee all covid19 security protocols at the locations. Clients must wear a mask, disinfect and have a temperature test before entering.

"The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) prioritises the safety of our staff and clients as we all do our part to stop the spread of the covid19 virus."