Man injured in St James smash-up

The driver of a white Nissan Wingroad wagon lost control resulting in an accident on the Western Main Road in St James.

A man has been hosptialised after an accident on the Western Main Road in St James that involved three cars.

The accident caused a momentary back-up of traffic as police and residents worked together to clear the roadway.

Witnesses told Newsday, at about 11.15 am, the driver of a white Nissan Wingroad wagon lost control of his vehicle after avoiding a black van, which collided into a Nissan Note parked on the flyover overlooking Audrey Jeffer’s Highway.

The Wingroad rode the median and flipped on its side. Residents alerted the police and emergency services assisted police in flipping the car and clearing the debris.

The driver of the Wingroad, a resident of Kathleen Street, St James, was hospitalised and is currently being treated for injuries to his right hand.

Residents complained of the undulating road on the flyover, saying it causes drivers to swerve to the left whenever entering St James.