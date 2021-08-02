Legalise the herb

THE EDITOR: The Police Service has surmised that the marijuana trade (imports) is responsible for the ongoing importation of high-powered automatic firearms.

If that is indeed so, then if marijuana was a legal substance, grown and sold in TT, there would be a reduction in the import of automatic weapons.

So legalise the herb! No one who isn't smoking marijuana today will start when it is legal. The law is irrelevant in this matter.

Legalise marijuana (as it once was) and end the import of illegal guns, keep millions of dollars here and create a better, healthier and happier society.

We know this in our country, so let us do it!

PETER O'CONNOR

Cascade