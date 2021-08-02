Lawyers too facing pandemic pain

THE effects of the pandemic have left many people jobless and without sufficient funds to put food on the table.

While government has embarked on several relief efforts such as the food basket programme to help the most needy in 41 constituencies across the country, and doled out millions in salary relief and social assistance grants, some lawyers have turned to their association for help.

A recent correspondence sent to members of the Law Association from the organisation's secretary Shankar Bidaisee said food vouchers and hampers are now available for struggling lawyers.

The vouchers will allow members of the Law Association who are in dire need to purchase food supplies from any branch of Massy Stores, Westbees Supermarket, Anand Low Price, Xtra Foods or any other supermarket of their choice.

In addition, the association with the assistance of the other lawyers have put together pre-packaged dry-goods hampers for to help the membership "during this time of financial hardship."

These vouchers along with hampers will be available from July 28 to August 11, at the Secretariat of the Law Association, located at Frederick Street, Port of Spain; Offices of Dawn Palackdharry Singh, Triangle Building, Carrington Street, Scarborough, Tobago and; the offices of Michael Rooplal - President of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers – Lewis Street, San Fernando.

"We underscore the importance of sensitivity during these trying times. We also remind that any of our members wishing some assistance can privately approach a trusted colleague through whom collection may take place," the correspondence said.

The association said it will not require the name or contact information of any member who is to receive these items and access to them is based on availability.