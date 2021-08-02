Jereem advances to 200m semis, Greaux misses out

Trinidad and Tobago's Kyle Greaux reacts after his preliminary round heat of the men's 200-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Tuesday (Monday night TT time), in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards has advanced to the men's 200-metre semi-finals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after winning his heat on Monday night (TT time).

Richards won heat two in 20.52 seconds, automatically qualifying for the semi-final.

South Africa's Shaun Masawanganyi came second in 20.58 seconds and the Netherlands' Taymir Burnet came third with a season's best of 20.60 seconds.

The top three athletes automatically qualify, and the next three fastest athletes across the seven heats also advance.

Greaux came fourth in heat three clocking a time of 20.77 seconds which saw him miss out on advancing automatically. He was also not one of the three fastest losers.

His race had to be restarted after a false start by Swaziland's Sibusiso Matsenjwa, who was disqualified.

Winning Greaux's heat was Qatar's Femi Ogunode in 20.37 seconds, Turkey's Ramil Guliyev came second in 10.54 seconds and Canada's Andre de Grasse was third in 20.56 seconds.

The semi-finals will be contested beween 7.50 am and 8.06 am on Tuesday (TT time).