Gittens places tenth in Olympic long jump final

Tyra Gittens, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, in Tokyo. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago's Tyra Gittens, 23, placed tenth in the Olympic long jump final on Monday night (TT time) in Tokyo, Japan.

Gitttens, in her first appearance at the Olympics, produced her best effort of 6.60m on her second attempt, but it was not good enough for a top eight spot that would have earned her three extra jumps.

Gittens warmed up with a modest 6.30m leap on her first attempt and closed with a 6.53m effort.

The Texas A&M student, primarily a heptathlete, is the national long jump record holder with 6.96m, achieved on May 14, 2021 at the SEC Championships, US.