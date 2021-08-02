Equal Opportunity Tribunal's Chaguanas court closes until further notice

Courtesy the Equal Opportunity Tribunal Facebook page -

The Equal Opportunity Tribunal advises that its court at 55-57 Manic Street in Chaguanas has been closed from Sunday until further notice.

A release from the tribunal said e-filing services continued to be available so people could continue to file documents in keeping with their deadlines.

Anyone who wants to make an application for emergency hearings can contact the registry of the tribunal.

People can contact the officers listed below for further information.

•

Raiaz Hanfif (accounts) at Rhaniff@gov.tt or 485-8505

•

Caroline Mascall-Beckles (human resource) at CarolineMascall-Beckles@gov,.tt or 485-8384

•

Jannel Naimool-Graham (registry/court operations) at jngraham@gov.tt or 485-8547

•

Damian Gangerbissoon (protocol/communications) DamianGangerbissoon@gov.tt or 486-0467

•

Lana Katwaroo (office of the chairman) LanaKatwaroo@gov.tt or 485-8374