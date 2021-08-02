N Touch
News

Equal Opportunity Tribunal's Chaguanas court closes until further notice

Courtesy the Equal Opportunity Tribunal Facebook page -
Courtesy the Equal Opportunity Tribunal Facebook page -

The Equal Opportunity Tribunal advises that its court at 55-57 Manic Street in Chaguanas has been closed from Sunday until further notice.

A release from the tribunal said e-filing services continued to be available so people could continue to file documents in keeping with their deadlines.

Anyone who wants to make an application for emergency hearings can contact the registry of the tribunal.

People can contact the officers listed below for further information.


Raiaz Hanfif (accounts) at Rhaniff@gov.tt or 485-8505


Caroline Mascall-Beckles (human resource) at CarolineMascall-Beckles@gov,.tt or 485-8384


Jannel Naimool-Graham (registry/court operations) at jngraham@gov.tt or 485-8547


Damian Gangerbissoon (protocol/communications) DamianGangerbissoon@gov.tt or 486-0467


Lana Katwaroo (office of the chairman) LanaKatwaroo@gov.tt or 485-8374

Comments

"Equal Opportunity Tribunal’s Chaguanas court closes until further notice"

More in this section