Cops seize over $64m in ganja, cocaine in Siparia

Drugs seized in Siparia on Sunday. -

South Western Division seized over $64 million worth of marijuana and cocaine on Sunday in Siparia.

Police also arrested three people in connection with the find during an anti-crime exercise in Quinam.

Police said officers of the South-Western Division CID and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, intercepted a Nissan car with three occupants at the Quinam Beach Facility around 5.30 pm.

Police searched the car and found five crocus bags containing 109 kilogrammes of marijuana and 34 packets of cocaine which weighed 39 kilogrammes.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $64,775,823.20.

The officers immediately arrested the three. They were expected to be charged with having the illegal drugs.

Cpl Carter of the Siparia CID is continuing investigations.