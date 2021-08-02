25 held at pool party during curfew

The police have arrested 25 people in El Socorro on Sunday night for breach of curfew and Public Health Regulations.

In a statement, the police said the arrests were made during an Operation Strike Back Three exercise.

“The exercise was conducted by officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force between 7.15 pm and 11 pm on Sunday.

“Officers were on patrol when they observed a large group of people inside an inflatable pool at an open area at Burke Terrace.

“There was also a nearby table with several open bottles of alcohol and a number of people standing in the roadway.”

The statement said several people ran off into an apartment in the building when they saw officers approaching.

It said the officers went to the apartment and 25 people, ages 21-39 years old, were arrested for breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations.

A nationwide curfew went into effect in May after a rapid increase in covid19 numbers that began in March. The curfew begins at 9pm and ends at 5am the following morning.

The statement said while detaining the arrested individuals, one man escaped by climbing over a wall on the compound

A warrant will be issued for his arrest.