16 held in police exercises in Central and South

The police say 16 people have been arrested for breach of curfew and other offences in the Central and Southern Divisions on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said anti-crime exercises were conducted in Princes Town, St Margaret’s, Couva, Freeport, and Chaguanas by officers of various task forces and police stations.

It said in Princes Town, an exercise between 7.40 pm and 11.30 pm resulted in the arrest of four people, ages 18-56, for breach of curfew, one of whom was charged for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

“In St Margaret’s, officers conducted an exercise between 12.30 am and 3 am on the same date.”

That led to the arrest of four people, ages 20-51, for breach of the curfew.

Roadblock exercises were also conducted in Couva and Freeport between 9 am and 11 pm. During the exercises, eight people were held for various offences, including breach of the curfew, consuming alcohol in a public space, driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, and possession of cocaine.

Investigations are ongoing.