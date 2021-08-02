109 more covid19 cases, 8 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported 109 more positive cases from samples taken between July 29 and August 1, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,818.

In the ministry's daily covid19 update, it was noted that a total of 39,039 cases were reported since March 12, when the first case was recorded in Trinidad and Tobago.

Monday's update also said there were eight covid19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,092.

There are also 314 people in hospital being treated for the virus, according to the update. Of those people, nine are in the intensive care unit and 20 in the high dependency units at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The update added that 195,068 people have been fully vaccinated meaning they have gotten both their first and second shot of the vaccines. A total of 395,743 people got their first jabs.