Unvaccinated account for 90% of covid19 cases in hospital

A medical volunteer gives a resident his first dose of Sinopharm vaccine at Bon Air Gardens Community Centre, Arouca in an exercise organised by Arouca/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

No fully vaccinated person in TT has either been in the special care units in hospital or died from covid19.

During Saturday’s press conference from Tobago, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram reminded that people were fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of a covid19 vaccine. He said from May 14 to July 30, 9.6 per cent of people in the high dependency unit (HDU) only received one dose, while the unvaccinated accounted for 90.4 per cent.

In the intensive care unit (ICU), 15.6 per cent had their first or second doses but were not fully vaccinated. Twelve people or 12.5 percent had their first dose, while 3.1 per cent had their second dose. The unvaccinated counted for 84.4 percent of those in the ICU.

In addition, 22 people with the first dose, and five people with the second dose, but who were not fully vaccinated, died of covid19.

“There is no one at this time who has met the criteria of being fully vaccinated and has passed away from covid19 in Trinidad or Tobago.”

He also said one repatriated minor was found to have covid19 after entering TT. He recalled after a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before a flight, unvaccinated minors entering the country with vaccinated adults, of which there had been 111, were allowed to go home with the accompanying adult. PCR tests were conducted three to five days after arrival, which was when the positive case was discovered.

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds told the nation instead of a decrease in cases, TT was seeing a fattening of the curve and even a slight increase from week to week in July. This led to a positivity rate of 27 per cent in July.

As before, most of the cases were in the 25 to 49 age group. Also, the majority of deaths were people above 60 and those with comorbidities, with diabetes and hypertension being the most common.

However, there was a change in the ratio of male to female mortality rates. Where before about 75 per cent of deaths were men, now 58 per cent were men meaning there was an increase in female mortality.

In addition, from week 27 to 28, there were changes in the numbers of new cases in several areas. There were decreases in Caroni, St Andrews, St David, St George Central, St George East and Tobago. Conversely, there were increases in St George West, St Patrick, Victoria, and Mayaro.

Principal medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards also said over the last week there were more admissions and less discharges leading to a 70 per cent increase in net patients.

Since July 15, the occupancy levels at hospitals remained under 40 per cent. In the last week, the only hospital in the parallel health care system that went beyond the critical capacity level of 75 per cent was St Ann’s. Also in the past week, the only step down facility over 75 per cent was the Point Fortin Area Hospital. She added that on Saturday, ward occupancy was 37 per cent, ICU was 58 per cent and HCU was 58 per cent.

Thoracic medical director at the Caura Hospital, Dr Michelle Trotman, said in reviewing the country’s clinical data, she realised some covid19 patients at home were not correctly following isolation procedures.

She reminded that people with covid19 isolating at home still needed to wear their masks, sanitise the surfaces they come into contact with, and watch their distance as much as possible.

She also urged people to get vaccinated.

“If and when we are vaccinated we can get all of what we are begging for. What we are really asking for is the return to freedom. Free to do and to mix. Free to be able to get our income up and going. And we could do that if we are vaccinated.”