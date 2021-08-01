Trotters owner closes restaurants again: 'We can't ride out covid19'

Trotters restaurant at Gulf City, La Romaine. File photo -

AFTER two weeks of heavy losses with no further relaxation of the food service industry to allow in-house dining, the Trotters Restaurant Group Ltd had taken a decision to suspend all of its restaurant operations until further notice.

Suspension will go into effect from August 2 at Trotters, Buzo, Amara, Blue Star Diner and Tommy’s Restaurants.

This means that 275 more workers will be on the breadline and group owner Peter George said he foresees other restaurants taking similar action.

Underscoring that the economic damage has been immeasurable thus far, George predicted a bleak future for the country if reopening is further delayed.

“Reopening is not a strategy, it is an end game," he said.

Training his guns on Government, he said, “You can’t just play a waiting game, wait, wait and think you are going to ride out covid and then think you are going to reopen.

“It does not work that way, unfortunately. We need a road map which we don’t have.”

The decision to suspend operations was made on his Facebook page and George said that came with a heavy heart.

“Our business is predicated around world class, experiential dining and as much as we have tried, there is no viability in just curbside and take away operations.

“We stand ready, if and when that time comes, to resume full dine in operations.”

He thanked customers and staff for their understanding and unwavering support, “as we remain in hope for a bright and prosperous future for our nation.”

In a subsequent interview with Newsday, George said "economics" triggered this decision.

He made it clear, “until dining reopens, the business cannot be sustained. It is very simple.”

“I am not even certain of the viability of the industry or the business when we reopen,” he said, expressing doubts.

Two weeks ago the Prime Minister announced partial reopening of the food service sector, after an initial three-months closure. At the time, George said he would monitor the situation and act accordingly.

Only four of his six restaurants were reopened. Blue Star and Trotters, San Fernando, remained closed.

On Saturday, he said, “The last couple of weeks of curb side and take away has had absolutely no impact what so ever.

“After three months of closure, it was a heavy loss operation and it made absolutely no sense to continue like this indefinitely with no idea of what is going to happen.”

He said he just could not hold on to hope every week if he envisages a chance of survival for his businesses.

“Our business is not designed for curbside. It is designed for full service dining.”

He said on Friday he had a virtual meeting via zoom with staff and informed them they would rally out the weekend and then be furloughed indefinitely until dining was an option.

He said it is never an easy option to send home staff, but if the group has any chance of survival he had to act now.

A few days ago, George issued a memo to staff saying unvaccinated workers would have to double mask and wear a face shield while at work, and take PCR test at their own expense every two weeks, once in-house dining resumed.

“Upon the reopening of dining, whenever that may be, any staff member who is unvaccinated will have to wear double masks and a plastic shield (face shield will be provided by the company) whenever they are at work. Further, all staff who are unvaccinated will be required to provide a PCR test, at their own expense, every two weeks. Failure to do so will result in the member of staff being left off the roster,” George said in the memo.

"It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and those we interact with and to ensure to our customers that their satisfaction and their safety are important to us. Whilst I encourage everyone to look at the benefits, of vaccination, I will still respect their right to make their own decision.”

The document concluded by saying the memo would remain in effect until superseded by any subsequent development.

Last month, restaurant chains Chaud and Hakka closed their flagship restaurants, opting for express style services in locations outside of Port of Spain.