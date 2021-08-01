Slain fishermen laid to rest in Freeport same day, same time

Mary Boodoo weeps for her murdered son Parasram Rennie “Brain” Boodoo during his funeral in Freeport on Saturday. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

MURDERED Carli Bay fishermen Parasram Rennie “Brain” Boodoo and Navindra “Tall Man” Garib were cremated at the Waterloo Cremation site on Saturday morning, following separate but simultaneous funerals in Freeport.

Boodoo, 42, and the boat captain Garib, 30, were kidnapped on July 19 as they went fishing. Their bodies were found days later in different locations in the Gulf of Paria.

Cedros fisherman Ramjit Lalchan of Fullarton, Cedros, has been charged with their murder.

The coffins of the two men remained sealed due to their state of decomposition.

At Boodoo’s funeral at the family home on Temple Street, Freeport, his mother, Mary Boodoo, held her stomach and cried out, “Rennie why you leave me. I thought I would see him for the last time.”

She prayed for him to be a peace.

“Oh God you know he was a child living for Jesus. Oh God take control, cover the rest of my children. Go in peace son. Rennie go and rest in peace.”

Mourners, who wore T-shirts with a photo of Boodoo on the front and the words "RIP Brain" on the back, turned out in their numbers and were repeatedly asked to adhere to the health protocols and stand a safe distance apart.

In delivering the eulogy, family friend Shareene Khan thanked God for the gift that Boodoo's life.

She said he was an exceptional father, son, brother and friend.

“We must remember the journey does not end here. Death is just another part of life that we all must take. Life has to end but that does not mean that the love we have in our hearts would fade.”

Boodoo was an auto technician who remodeled remote-control cars but lost his job due to the pandemic. In an attempt to find alternative means to support his family – son, Ajay Varun Parasram, and partner Anala Ragoonath – he decided to take up fishing.

Avinash Garib, haunted by the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of his younger brother, Navindra, called on the congregation to keep his family in their prayer. Navindra's funeral took place at the family home on Sunset Avenue, Carli Bay, Couva.

“Pray for our strength, pray for our strength. Pray for the Lord to heal our broken hearts, pray that we can overcome this immense grief, a loss we cannot understand or fathom," said Avinash.

“My brother was such a gentle and helpful soul, always willing to help anyone in whichever way he could.”

He said Navindra had a passion for the ocean and fishing brought him peace and immense happiness, but it also snatched his life.

He thanked the mourners who gathered at the family home, also in Freeport, for the service, “so together we may acknowledge and share both our joy in the gift that his life was to us and the pain that his passing brings.

“In sharing the joy and the pain together today, may we lessen the pain and remember more clearly, the joy we had in his presence.”

He also thanked those who assisted in the search and stood in solidarity with the family since Navindra went missing on July 19.