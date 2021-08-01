SEWA TT urges Trinis to bring migrant friends to be vaccinated

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIS are being encouraged to bring their immigrant friends, co-workers and acquaintances to the Divali Nagar vaccination site in Chaguanas on Sunday and Monday to be vaccinated. The drive is being organised by SEWA TT (Serving Everyone With Affection International TT).

SEWA TT president Revan Teelucksingh said the site is open to everyone who wants to get vaccinated but a specific call was being made for immigrants this weekend.

“The emphasis is on migrants is because SEWA believes the world is one family, and we have to take care of everyone. The other reason is that the migrants are part of our community, they are in our homes, they help us in our homes, we work together with them, so everybody has to be protected. We have translators and medical professionals who could speak in various languages present on Sunday and Monday.”

He said a specific appeal was being made to Trinidadians to assist.

“We want to make an appeal to Trinis to bring their migrant friends and help provide transport to get them to the site. We have the translators that could answer any questions and make them comfortable. We need them to help us bring them and to get back.”

Teelucksingh said the migrants would not have to worry about their legal status when coming to be vaccinated.

“This is a health issue. The only thing we need is one form of ID, it could be your local ID or it could be your foreign ID, that is fine, but that is required to put you into the system to get your second dose because you can’t move forward if you don’t have your ID to do the second dose. But you don’t have to be legal and we’re not checking anything like that, we want to vaccinate every human.”

For more information, people can call 333-SEWA (7392). A shareable video can be found at https://youtu.be/Ej65vDleN5I.