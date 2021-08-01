Presbyterian Moderator's Emancipation Day message – 'Through love, serve each other'

AS THE country celebrates Emancipation Day, Presbyterian moderator The Rt Reverend Joy Evelyn Abdul-Mohan, has turned to the scriptures to remind citizens to not only use their freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love, become servants to one another.

Abdul-Mohan said while freedom gives one the right to act, speak and think without restraint, it is also an obligation to ensure one does not infringe on this very right on others as she pointed to the choice to vaccinate or not as an example.

She quoted from TT's National Song, God Bless Our Nation, saying: "Let it be known around the world that we can boast of unity and take a pride in our liberty.”

“When we as individuals make poor decisions or choices, the consequences are usually detrimental. Therefore, it is imperative that in exercising our freedom we consider external factors and internal convictions.

“In this way, we avoid making choices that could cause us embarrassment. As we gradually get back to normalcy, we are urged to make responsible decisions and choices in every area of our lives, so that life will be preserved in all its beauty and splendour.”

Abdul-Mohan greeted the month of August, “with open borders and cautious optimism in our struggle to manage our economic and social response to this pandemic which changed our lifestyle since 2020.”

She suggested, in her Emancipation Day message, ”that we take some time to reflect on the gift of freedom and how we as Christians can use this gift for the good of all.

“I say this because the freedom given to humankind from the very inception of creation involves our right to choose. It has been ‘to do or not to do, to be or not to be." Emancipation Day was observed on Sunday with Monday being a public holiday.

As the world continues to live in a pandemic, she observed this right has become complex and challenges individuals on the freedom to be or not be vaccinated.

She said closure of the borders for more than a year may have also caused citizens to feel “enslaved” by all the health protocols and inability to travel abroad.

“We are reminded of what the Apostle Paul said in Galatians 5:13 - For you were called to freedom brothers and sisters, only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become slaves to one another.”

“The freedom that Christ gives is the power to do what we ought. We are only free if we are able to do what our conscience asks and what the Spirit of Christ directs.

“It is when we are free in this real sense that we know what true liberty is. For this is the path to every other freedom. The same is true in a nation where government makes legislation that may affect citizens one way or the other," she said.