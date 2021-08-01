Pooran smashes 62 but Pakistan earn seven-run win

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran -

WEST INDIES batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 62 but Pakistan earned a seven-run win in the second T20 International at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana on Saturday.

In pursuit of a target of 158, Pooran produced his most productive T20 International knock in recent times, but Pakistan's bowlers held their nerves to secure victory, under humid conditions, in Guyana.

Pooran smashed six sixes and four fours in his 33-ball knock. Most of his boundaries came in the last five overs, when the West Indies needed 74 runs to win.

Opener Evin Lewis contributed 35 (33 balls, two fours and two sixes) before he retired hurt with cramps. Evergreen off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez was named as the Man of the Match after he returned figures of one wicket for six runs off four overs.

Pakistan, who were sent in to bat by WI captain Kieron Pollard, were indebted to a second-wicket partnership of 67 between skipper Babar Azam (51 off 40 balls with four fours and two sixes) and opener Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 36 balls with two fours and two sixes).

Pacer Jason Holder snapped up four wickets for 26 runs and veteran medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo took 2/24.

The first game of the four-match series, at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Thursday was abandoned due to rain. The third game will take place on Sunday while the final match will be staged on Tuesday - both in Guyana.