Olympian Daniel: Trinidad and Tobago 400m runners will step it up

Machel Cedenio, of Trinidad and Tobago, runs in a heat in the men's 400m at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, in Tokyo. (AP Photo) -

The chances of TT capturing a medal in the men’s 400m event at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo have improved since quarter-milers Machel Cedenio, Deon Lendore and Dwight St Hillaire all advanced to Monday’s semi-final round.

So says retired athlete and Olympian Alvin Daniel (400m). who is feeling confident after Saturday's heats.

Lendore, who will be running out of lane seven, faces the starter in semi-final heat one at 7.05 am on Monday.

In heat two, Cedenio lines up from lane nine at 7.13 am. St Hillaire vies for a spot in the final from lane two of heat three at 7.21 am.

The first two finishers in each heat and the next two fastest times advance to Thursday’s final.

Although pleased with what he saw, Daniel said they must push even harder in the semi-finals.

He said he was not worried that none of the TT athletes won their respective heat.

“Their performances (on Saturday) were excellent and have bettered our chances of a medal in the 400m. You do not necessarily have to win your heats all the time. You have to pace yourself at the Olympics.

“When it comes down to the semi-final, there’s where you run for lane placement in the final race. You would see them stepping up the pace a little more in the semi-final. So they could get proper lane placing into the final,” said the 1992 TT Olympian.

In Saturday’s opening round of qualification, only the top three finishers in each heat and the next six fastest times advanced to the semi-finals.

Hillaire placed fourth (45.41s) in heat three of six and was made to wait until the conclusion of all six heats to see if his clocking fell within the next six fastest times. His performance topped the advancing six.

In heat five, Lendore (45.14s) earned an automatic spot by placing second behind Bahamian Steven Gardiner (45.05s) and ahead of third-placed Dutchman Jochem Dobber (45.54s).

And in the final heat, national record holder and 2016 Olympic 400m fourth place Cedenio (45.56s) placed third behind another Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia (44.95s) and American Michael Norman.

Daniel hoped the 400m runners' performances would lift the spirit in the Team TTO camp which was hit with three positive covid19 cases on Thursday – men’s long jumper Andwuelle Wright, women’s 400m hurdler Sparkle McKnight and long jump coach Wendell Williams.

“The positive covid19 tests in the TT camp can interfere with an athlete’s mindset. Nevertheless, I think our quarter-milers have the experience to go out and even try to make the ones that got the covid19 happy; to see that one of their colleagues are still doing well.”

Camaraderie among a travelling national team is integral to its success, Daniel said.

“When you’re competing abroad, it’s like a family. During that time, everyone is family and you end up with a brother, a sister, a mother and so on from your delegation. So these athletes also feel the hurt that the others are feeling. They need to depend on each other,” he said.

He believes TT's athletes are doing well in spite of the challenges they faced.

“Seeing the lack of meets that our athletes would have had to really prepare themselves, amid a pandemic, they are doing exceptionally well under the conditions.

“Our country and athletes have a lot of talent. I wish our athletes all the best. We’re cheering for them, despite whatever preparations they might have had, we are one.”