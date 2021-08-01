LeRoy Clarke, a man of Africa

Master artist LeRoy Clarke at his home in El Tucuche in 2001. PHOTO COURTESY MARK LYNDERSAY -

Alicia Mondesire

He is an imperious, challenging presence in the world of art in TT. I met him many times with Lennox Grant, and visited his shrine in Aripo. I'm sure we were also hosted at his then home in Cascade.

He was acclaimed master artist by the National Museum and Art and Gallery.

He exuded confidence, pride and defiance. Some of his work was cryptic, to say the least. I once commented: he is his art. You see him: he is his art on display.

We used to banter. One time at a calypso tent, the then ranking female calypsonian Denyse Plummer approached him from the stage, enticing him to dance. He froze and did not go. Later I asked him: how did you manage to deflect the persuasive Denyse Plummer? Because in those days, sitting in the front row at a calypso tent was risky business if you were not prepared to jump up and dance with the performer.

He replied, "Obeah."

What a legacy. He endures as an artistic luminary, but above all, as a cultural activist whose convictions inspired us and lifted our hearts with hope that art, expressed with creative fearlessness inspired by our African heritage, can raise consciousness and ultimately create a canvas for social change.

And he taught us that art can make money. He was an unapologetic businessman, who understood the power of his art, and did not like to negotiate the price of his art.

He rests in power, with appreciation for his contribution among the pantheon of authoritative art creators for whom a cultural experience could be enjoyed, while stimulating progressive thought and action.

Artist, poet, philosopher LeRoy Clarke passed away, last Tuesday, at age 82.

Alicia Mondesire is an institutional development consultant formerly based in TT.