Full report on deadly Maraval fire due later in the week

Three children perished in a house fire at No 1 Rookery Nook in Maraval. - SUREASH CHOLAI

FIRE officials say a full report on the cause of the fire that took the lives of three family members as well as their home and belongings will be completed later this week.

Last Monday, Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape the house after the fire broke out at their Rookery Nook, Maraval home.

Fire officials said investigators are still “dotting their I’s and crossing their T’s” and the complete report will be ready sometime this week.

Preliminary reports say that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The Burke family was relocated at Vieux Forte, St James, through the Housing Development Corporation emergency housing programme.