First Citizens named as TTOC official banking partner

AS THE official banking partner of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), the First Citizens Group committed another year of support to Team TTO, as they are enabling TT's athletes to proudly represent the Red, White and Black on the world’s sporting stage.

Group CEO, Karen Darbasie, said, “First Citizens is proud to be your supporter throughout the highs and lows, and through the grind and the rewards that make your journey to success all the more worthwhile. As you continue to keep your ambitions high and represent the brilliance of Caribbean people, count on us to always be part of your team.”

The First Citizens Sports Foundation has for many years championed and celebrated TT local athletes.

The Foundation’s chairman, Dr Terry Ali, is pleased to be a part of this vision and continues to lead the charge ensuring that the work of the group chronicles TT athletes’ performances. He sent an encouraging message to the TT athletes competing in Tokyo.

"Accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be... you alone can create your own history," said Ali.