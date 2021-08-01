Chaguanas man killed at business place

A 34-year-old Chaguanas man was killed on Friday night inside his parlour, however, police don’t suspect that it was a robbery that went wrong.

According to police reports, Sherwin “Mooky” James, was found dead inside his shop at around 8.30 pm. Relatives heard gunshots around 8.25 pm and later found him dead and contacted the police.

Police said they recovered 15 9 mm shells inside the Enterprise Street, Enterprise shop. There was no report of anything missing from the business or the businessman.

A motive for the killing was not given.