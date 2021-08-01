7 new covid19 deaths, 119 new cases reported on Sunday

SEVEN new deaths from covid19 were reported on Sunday in the Ministry of Health's daily 4 pm covid19 update. The ministry also revealed that there were 119 new cases recorded but these new cases were from samples taken between July 28 and July 31.

The new deaths included two elderly men, a middle-aged man and three middle-aged women with comorbidities together with one elderly woman without comorbidities. The national covid19 death toll stood at 1,084 up to Sunday evening.

The new cases brought the total number of active cases to 5,905.

The update also reported that there were 115 recovered community cases. These are cases where people who were covid19 positive were placed in home isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were released.

Forty-three people were also discharged from public health facilities.

Up to Sunday afternoon 392,650 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 195,070 received their second dose.

The ministry also reported that there were 314 covid positive patients at the hospital, with 81 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.