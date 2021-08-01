18 held as cops bust Arima curfew party

File photo

A TEAM of police officers descended on an illegal curfew party in Arima on Saturday night and arrested 18 people.

A police release on Sunday reported that officers received a report of a large gathering at Kelly Street in Peytonville. Police went to the area and arrested 18 people while several others managed to run away.

The ages of those detained ranged from 20 to 46, with most of them from the Peytonville area while others were from Wallerfield Road, Tamana, D'Abadie and Carapo.

Police are continuing enquiries into the nature of the gathering and those arrested will be charged via summons.

The operation involved members of the Northern Division Task Force, Northern Division Operations Unit, Intelligence Unit, Malabar Police Station, the La Horquetta CID and the air guard.

The exercise was led by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzy Ramdeen and co-ordinated by ASP Powder and Insp Pitt with supervision from Sgt Caldon and acting Cpl Durity.