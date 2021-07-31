Warren finishes 11th in women's shot put

Portious Warren, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) -

PORTIOUS Warren's dream run at the Tokyo Olympics ended on Saturday when she placed 11th in the women's shot put.

Coming off a stunning qualifying performance, a visibly confident Warren was unfortunately unable to replicate her efforts on Thursday. The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic debutant threw 18.32 metres on her third and best attempt, considerably stronger than her earlier throws, which both landed at 18.01 metres.

China's Lijao Gong won gold with 19.98m, followed by Raven Saunders of the USA with 19.65m and veteran Valerie Adams of New Zealand with 19.62m.

Warren was a late entry to the Olympic Games following the withdrawal of another athlete. However, she came up big with an unexpected 18.75m-effort in the qualifying stage, seeing her advance to the final.