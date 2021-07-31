Trinidad and Tobago third in Entrepreneurship World Cup regional finals

Peridot Webster -

Trinidad and Tobago's Peridot Webster captured third place at the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), regional finals, and will now move on the global leg of the competition in Saudi Arabia.

The owner and founder of Peri Plus bra boutique,Webster was among 17 finalists from across the Caribbean who participated in the competition, held on July 25.

After winning the local leg of the competition on July 14, she advanced to the regional level and now has a chance of winning US$1 million. The competition takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

Webster submitted a three-minute video detailing her business’s current and future plans, including expanding into 100 per cent local manufacturing of bras and other underwear.

“It was an honour to represent TT at the EWC (Caribbean) and I’m proud of the result. By placing third I’ve been automatically placed in an accelerator programme for a chance to pitch my business idea in Saudia Arabia, and further represent TT,” she said.

Webster said her new line was in production and will become available at her Couva boutique once covid19 restrictions are lifted and businesses are allowed to reopen.

“I strongly believe in my vision to have comfortable, fashionable and well fitted bras and underwear made right here in TT with the Caribbean woman in mind.

“I want to thank the EWC for having such a great platform for entrepreneurs and for widening the competition regionally. Competing and placing third has given me the determination to keep pushing my vision forward, and the tools to get me closer to my dreams,” she said.

In September last year, Webster launched her business Sleep in Luxury by Peri’s Plus, on Facebook via a virtual fashion show.

She said then in a media release that while she was aware of the negative impact the covid19 pandemic had on businesses, she was undeterred by launching her line then.

Webster added that partnering with the local manufacturing industry directly created employment, and in addition to sleepwear, unique fashion bags for each item were also created.

The EWC website says the competition, which was launched in 2019, has grown significantly, attracting participants from over 200 countries.

It said the 100 finalists will be flown to Saudi Arabia to participate in an intensive startup bootcamp and compete in the EWC global finals.

In addition to the US$1 million in cash prizes, it said all 100 global finalists would also receive a package of perks and in-kind support services valued at US$750,000 and gain automatic entry into the GEN starters club.

EWC is hosted by Misk Global Forum, Global Entrepreneurship Network and the Global Education and Leadership Foundation, and supported by One Valley and the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.