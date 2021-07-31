Thank you, Good Samaritan

THE EDITOR: I would like to express my gratitude to the off-duty policeman who assisted my aunt Phyllis Jones on July 28, when she experienced car troubles near Solo in El Socorro.

The officer stopped his station wagon and identified the problem with my aunt's vehicle being a lack of liquid in its radiator. He sourced a container and walked a good distance away towards DHL to obtain water.

He returned, filled the radiator and ensured that her car was functioning properly, even offering to take her to his mechanic in Morvant to have it checked. My aunt declined the offer but the officer ensured that her vehicle was up and running before he took his leave of her.

My aunt was so flustered that she neglected to get this Good Samaritan's name, so we just wanted to publicly say to him how thankful we are that God sent an Angel to help aunty Phyllis in her time of distress. Thank you, once again.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Via e-mail