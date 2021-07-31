Take no chances with fire

THE EDITOR: No chances should be taken where fire is concerned.

We all need to know what to do during a fire.

We need to know how a smoke detector works and what it sounds like.

If a fire breaks out we need to shout fire and get out of the house pronto.

Hiding under a bed or in a closet is dangerous.

Fire drills should be practiced with different situations.

Before any door is opened it should be checked to see if it is hot.

If it is cool it should be opened slowly.

It is ok to break a window to get out.

If your clothes catch fire,stop,drop,roll and cool.

Matches are not toys.

The first rule of fire safety is donot start fires.

Children should be taught how to use a fire extinguisher.

They should know basic first aid.

My safety,your safety is our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town