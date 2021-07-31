Pan Trinbago celebrates Pan Month with virtual events

Codrington Pan Family

Pan Trinbago will mark this year’s commemoration of Pan Month with a series of 28 virtual events.

Celebrated in August, Pan Month commemorates the anniversary of the declaration of the steelpan as the national instrument of TT.

This year’s celebration is a double one, as it also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the acquisition of the name “Pan Trinbago.”

“These new habits (virtual events) will not reduce the substance of the anniversary celebrations,” s release from Pan Trinbago said. "These exciting programmes are geared to everyone that can be viewed by online streaming.”

The events will feature topics ranging from education to evolution, economics to entertainment and a souvenir supplement. Participants can tune in to Pan Trinbago Facebook and YouTube pages or register for the Zoom link.

The celebrations began with The Pinnacle of Steelpan on August 1, in remembrance of Ursula Tudor, Desperadoes' longest-standing pannist. There will be a rerun on August 10 at 8 pm.

On August 3, at 6 pm Dionnne Mc Nicol-Stephenson and Enrico Camejo will host a webinar on Intellectual Property, Trademarks and Branding.

World Steelpan Day will be observed on August 11 in the form of a virtual concert showcasing the pan talent of the Codrington Pan Family, North Coast Pan Serenaders, Glenda Collens and Natasha Joseph, among others.

For more info e-mail events@pantrinbago.co.tt or call 623-4486.