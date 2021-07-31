Labour Ministry launches Free to be Me Child Labour E-Activity Pack

-

The Ministry of Labour has launched its Free to be Me Child Labour E-activity Pack, an interactive e-booklet filled with an assortment of engaging learning activities on Child Labour in Trinidad and Tobago.

Stephen Mc Clashie, Minister of Labour said this was another bold step by the ministry towards empowering the national community against the employment of children, including migrants, below age 16. The minister said it is important for children to have freedom to enjoy their basic rights to an education and childhood, even within trying circumstances experienced by families due to the covid19 pandemic.

The launch of the e-activity pack is also tied to the ministry's commitment to recognising the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour: 2021.

Children five years and older and their parents as well as all other stakeholders of the ministry are encouraged to participate in these fun learning activities contained in the e-booklet, which include trivia, spot the child labour scenarios, unscramble the word activities and much more.

All stakeholders are invited to access an e-copy of the pack on the Ministry of Labour’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn or on the website at www.labour.gov.tt/endchildlabour2021

The ministry reminds all citizens that their role is equally important in protecting children and their active participation in this initiative is needed in the continued fight against child labour in TT.