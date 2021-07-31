Ahye misses out on women’s 100m final

Michelle-Lee Ahye, of Trinidad and Tobago, wins her heat in the women's 100-metre run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Friday, Jin Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye missed out on a place in the women’s 100-metre final by the narrowest of margins at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Saturday morning (TT time).

Ahye, running in semifinal two, clocked a season’s best of 10.993 seconds to finish third.

Ahye would have hoped to qualify as one of the fastest losers, but she finished with the ninth best time. Only the top two in each of the three semifinals qualified automatically for the final.

Daryll Neita of Great Britain grabbed the eighth and final spot in the final after finishing fourth in semifinal three in 10.992.

In Ahye’s semifinal two, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and Jamaican Shericka Jackson grabbed the two automatic qualification spots. Ta Lou ran hard to the end and won the heat in 10.79. Jackson, who also clocked 10.79, took the foot off the gas with 20m left and finished second.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won semifinal three in 10.73 and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland finished second in 10.96 to snatch the second qualification spot. Teahna Daniels of USA also qualified for the final after running 10.98 to end third.

In the first semifinal, 2016 Olympic champ Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah won comfortably in 10.76 and Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland was second in 11.01 to qualify. Del Ponte, despite running slower than Ahye, qualified for the final as she finished in the top two in her heat.