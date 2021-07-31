7 covid19 deaths, 254 new cases

Seven more people died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 1,077.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update, those with comorbidities were five elderly men and one middle aged man, and one elderly woman without comorbidities.

In addition, 254 new cases were recorded from samples taken from July 27 to 30, which increased the number of active cases to 5,951 and the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 38,811.

There were 311 people in hospital, 5,298 in home isolation, 88 in step down facilities, and 174 in state quarantine facilities.

Thirty-six people were discharged from public health facilities while 182 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 31,783.