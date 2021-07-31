56 miss CXC exams due to covid19

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said on Friday 56 students who were supposed to sit the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) were not able to due to covid19 quarantine protocols or illness.

In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday, she said of the 56, 38 were affected specifically due to quarantine orders.

In a statement, the ministry said approximately 31,400 students sat CXC examinations in June and July. Of those, 22,999 students wrote the CSEC exams and 8,392 wrote CAPE exams.

“Despite the prevailing circumstances and logistical challenges, those charged with the responsibility for these critical examinations worked assiduously to assure our students the best opportunity for success.”

It said the exams proceeded without major incident.

“The conduct of CSEC and CAPE in 2021 would not have been possible without the resilience and commitment of the students and their parents; along with the dedication, coordination, and expertise of teachers and principals, in addition to the permanent and temporary staff of the Examination, School Supervision and Management, Curriculum Planning and Development Divisions, the Education District Health Unit, and all other staff, led by the Executive Management Team of the ministry.”

The statement also said the ministry received “invaluable support” from primary stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, and the National Maintenance Co Ltd (NMTS).

Friday marked the end of the CXC written examination period.