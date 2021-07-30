Warren throws personal best to qualify for shot put final

Portious Warren, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, in Tokyo. (AP Photo) -

PORTIOUS Warren of Trinidad and Tobago pulled off her best throw ever to qualify for the women’s shot put final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Warren, making her Olympic debut on Friday morning (TT time), is the first TT athlete to qualify for a final at the 2020 games.

Warren, 25, hurled the metal ball 18.75 metres to finish fifth in Group A at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The TT athlete delivered her PB under pressure on her third and final attempt.

Warren threw 18.21m on her first attempt and 18.23m on her second.

American Raven Saunders won the group with a 19.22m heave.

The final is on Saturday at 9.35 pm, TT time.

Seven athletes qualified from Group A and five from Group B.

The Chinese pair of Lijao Gong and Jiayuan Song was the top two shot putters to qualify. Gong threw 19.46m and Song 19.23m.