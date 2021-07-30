Thompson out 50m free semis; Carter's Olympics ends

Cherelle Thompson, of Trinidad and Tobago, swims in the women's 50m freestyle heats at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Cherelle Thompson made her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Friday morning (TT time).

Thompson, 29, lined up in the women’s 50m freestyle event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Thompson, the only women’s swimmer to represent TT at the 2020 games, was eighth and last in 26.19 seconds in heat seven. She did not qualify for the semifinals.

Thompson was 41st overall out of 81 swimmers in the event.

Colombian Isabella Arcila Hurtado won heat seven in 25.41.

Also on Friday, Dylan Carter ended his Olympics with a time of 22.46 in heat six of the men’s 50m freestyle event.

Carter tied for second place with Brett Fraser of Cayman Islands. Winning the heat was Andrej Barna of Serbia in 22.29.

Only the fastest 16 swimmers in the heats qualified for the semifinals.

Carter ended 33rd overall.