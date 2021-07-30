Suspect in John Smith's murder still waiting for evaluation

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested in relation to the murder of former Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman John Smith is still awaiting a psychiatric evaluation at the St Anns Psychiatric Hospital.

Smith, 74, was killed at his Catalina Courts, Maraval, home last Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the evaluation must be done to determine whether she was mentally competent for any charges to be brought against her.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday ruled that Smith died from stab wounds to the head.

On Monday it was reported that the woman tried to escape from the hospital but was recaptured shortly after at the Botanic Gardens.