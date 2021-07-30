Penal mass vaccination site closed on Friday

All covid19 appointments on Friday at the mass vaccination site in Penal have been cancelled because of flood in the area.

An official from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) told Newsday that the PowerGen facility at Syne Village would be closed.

People in south Trinidad who want to be vaccinated can visit any health centre or the other mass vaccination site, the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts at Todd Street in San Fernando.

The Penal site is expected to reopen on Saturday from 8 am- 3 pm.

The official said the SWRHA thanked its valued clients for their understanding.