One death, 407 active covid19 cases in Tobago

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 42 after a 55 year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus on Thursday.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 35 new covid19 cases on the island and 407 active cases.

It said 44 people are in state isolation, 358 in home isolation and five in ICU.

To date, 10, 214 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 1,429 tested positive.

There are 980 recovered patients.

The division said to date 13,089 people have received their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 9,635 already had their second dose.