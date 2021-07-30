Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out Olympics after failed doping test
NIGERIAN SPRINTER Blessing Okagbare has been ruled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after failing a drug test, the first track and field doping case of the Games, officials said Saturday (Friday evening TT time).
The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that Okagbare, who won her opening heat of the women's 100 metres on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone.
The out-of-competition test was conducted on July 19, the AIU said. Okagbare was notified of the test results early Saturday.
The 32-year-old Okagbare, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, 32, won her heat in 11.05 seconds on Friday.
