Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out Olympics after failed doping test

Blessing Okagbare (centre) of Nigeria, wins a heat in the women's 100-metre run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Friday, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

NIGERIAN SPRINTER Blessing Okagbare has been ruled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after failing a drug test, the first track and field doping case of the Games, officials said Saturday (Friday evening TT time).

The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that Okagbare, who won her opening heat of the women's 100 metres on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone.

The out-of-competition test was conducted on July 19, the AIU said. Okagbare was notified of the test results early Saturday.

The 32-year-old Okagbare, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, 32, won her heat in 11.05 seconds on Friday.