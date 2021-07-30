Nigel R Khan tells bookstore workers: Get vaccinated or do PCR test every 2 weeks

In this June 14 file photo, Arlene Sanichar completes a purchase at Nigel R Khan Bookselllers in Marabella when bookstores re-opened. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BOOKSTORE Nigel R Khan Bookseller Ltd says all its employees who refuse to take a covid19 vaccine must take a PCR test every two weeks to be able to work.

In a memo sent out on Thursday,the company encouraged "all staff members, both engaging with the public and backline" to get vaccinated.

"As our service mandates that we engage with the public, we are at a heightened risk to the covid19 virus and its many variants."

It said all staff members must wear a face mask and a face shield while at work, practise physical distancing and should have "on-person hand sanitisers."

It said from Monday, unvaccinated staff members will "subject themselves to a PCR test every 14 days at personal cost." The test results must be sent to the human resource department.

Additionally, it said if an employee gets covid19, their sick leave will not be extended "to cover the virus.

"This, as such, will be treated as no-pay absence on your records."

Owner Nigel Khan told Newsday they have to "take steps to protect our employees as well as our customers."

He said it is a "public health emergency" but the company cannot force anyone to take the vaccine.

He said unvaccinated employees will still be able to work but "they will be scheduled away from the lunch hours with the normal staff.

"I think there's a misconception (of the memo). What we are saying is, you are still entitled to your sick leave. But the extension, in terms of pandemic leave and whatnot that didn't come into effect yet...I mean, we're going to be sympathetic towards our employees, but they, at their own choice, didn't take the vaccine.

"If the Prime Minister can eliminate, from his security detail people who are not vaccinated, I think we should all follow."

Last week, the Prime Minister and President Paula-Mae Weekes said unvaccinated security officers will not be included in their security details.

The company's CEO Kerry-Ann Bishop told Newsday only a few employees have refused the vaccine, with one saying it was for medical reasons.

"We told her once she's able to submit something from her doctor so we can put (it) on her file, we will be fine with it as well."

On Thursday, Trotters Restaurant Group also announced that its unvaccinated staff members must take a PCR test every two weeks.